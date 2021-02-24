Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has faulted the “hypocrisy and double standards” in the global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

President Kagame made the comments in a tweet after the World Health Organization (WHO) director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said deals between rich nations and vaccine manufacturers had made it hard to acquire vaccines for its Covax initiative.

This is hypocrisy& double standards we have always talked about. Just one of the many and consequential examples!!! https://t.co/pNUsQgZiZm — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) February 23, 2021

The Covax is an initiative to ensure equitable distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine across all countries.

Wealthy nations have been accused of hoarding vaccines making it hard for poor ones to access any.

A coalition of campaign groups, People’s Vaccine Alliance, warned in December that nearly 70 lower-income countries will only be able to vaccinate one in 10 people.

It called on all pharmaceutical corporations working on Covid-19 vaccines to openly share their technology and intellectual property so that billions more doses can be manufactured and made available to everyone who needs them.

