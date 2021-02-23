On Monday, Spotify, a Swedish audio streaming and media services provider announced at its ‘Stream On’ event for creators and partners, its plans to launch in 85 new markets over the next few days, areas that represent more than 1 billion potential new listeners.

The 85 new markets which include Pakistan and Bangladesh — span Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Also, Spotify now supports more than 60 languages natively, after adding native support for 36 new languages.

Currently, Spotify is available in 93 markets, after the company officially launched in South Korea, the world’s sixth-largest music market, on Feb. 1. The biggest single country Spotify remains shut out of is China.

We launch in 80+ new markets over the next few days. See you soon Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nigeria 👀 #SpotifyStreamOn pic.twitter.com/Wqv3IFdicz — Spotify (@Spotify) February 22, 2021

Spotify’s total footprint will cover 178 markets with the additional countries and territories, which the company says is its biggest concentrated market expansion to date. This news has left many Ugandans with mixed reactions as some assert that it won’t be any different from Tidal, which close to the end of 2018 launched here, but it seemingly failed to impact the industry as anticipated, while others especially the creatives are optimistic that it’ll revolutionalize the music industry. Spotify which serves an audience of up to over 230Million users has a criterion whereby they pay a 70% of the revenue earned person between 0.006 USD – 0.0084 USD; that’s to say, the more one’s music/content is listened to, they receive payment for it. We can only wait to see how this will play out.

Here’s the full list of 85 new markets Spotify is launching in:

Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Curaçao, Djibouti, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Lesotho, Liberia, Macau, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Micronesia, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Samoa, San Marino, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.