The Uganda Police Force has directed its commanders to intensify operations to crackdown on members of the public who violate Coronavirus guidelines including curfew and closure of bars.

In a message dated February 22, 2021, the Police Operations Director, AIGP Edward Ochom says it has been noted that criminality has increased especially at night because of the failure to implement the guidelines.

“It has been observed that boda boda riders are no longer observing curfew time as they are seen driving throughout the night. Equally, motor vehicles are not observing the 9pm curfew time and are seen at all times of the night. These continued activities have enabled crimes to escalate, increased cases of domestic violence, murders and robberies,”Ochom says.

He says that information indicates that some bars and discotheques are protected by security officers to allow them operate despite a directive against the same.

According to AIGP Ochom, it is high time police commanders intensify operations to crack down on violators of the guidelines as one of the ways to ensure crimes reduce.

“You are instructed to immediately implement the COVID-19 regulations, have snap checks to regulate movements during curfew times and intensify foot and motorized patrols,” the Police Operations Director said in the directive.

Ochom says alert squads will be sent out and any officer who will not comply will have action taken against them by the police management.

The directive comes on the backdrop of increased cases of criminality in many parts of the country, especially during night hours.