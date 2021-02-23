Vumbula Uganda, a tour and travel company has announced its partnership with Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), through one of its leading beer brands, Nile Special, for their forthcoming trip dubbed ‘Vumbula Jinja’.

While speaking exclusively to this website, Sebulime Peter, the CEO of Vumbula Uganda asserted that they’ve partnered with Nile Special chiefly because it’s a leading beer brand that celebrates Uganda’s culture, beauty, roots, and heritage.

“Vumbula is a Luganda word loosely translated to mean, discover. We are a professional travel company that offers affordable yet thrilling tour experiences to help Ugandans discover what makes their country the Pearl of Africa. In other words, we aim at promoting domestic tourism, and Jinja is our first destination, however, we shall visit all the tourist destination sites in all the regions across the country”, he added.

The highly anticipated trip which is slated for 3th – 5th April (Easter Weekend) will have a wide range of fun-filled activities such as Ziplining, Boat Cruise, Board Games, Camping, Bonfire, Nature Walk, Performances, Silent Disco, and Accommodation (full board) at Nile Nest Resort.

The fee is UGX 250K (Single) and UGX 450K (Couple). For bookings; 0700743505/0777247111.