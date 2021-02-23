Police in Mbarara have arrested a private guard for allegedly killing a Uganda Peoples Defence Force soldier.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Cpl Denis Muhindo attached to UPDF 2nd division Makenke was shot by Eldadi Kyakabale, a private security guard attached to G and D security company.

Muhindo was allegedly coming from a bar when he met his fate. It is not clear whether there was an altercation.

The Rwizi region police spokesperson, ASP Samson Kasasira, confirmed the incident saying police visited the scene and arrested the suspect.

Kasasira said they recovered the killer weapon UG POL 42511105833 which was found with two rounds of ammunitions and one cartilage.

Muhindo’s body was taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem as inquiries continue.