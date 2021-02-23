The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba has said that political leaders should not use their selfish interests to put court in disrepute.

Her remarks came shortly after the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine instructed his lawyers to withdrew his petition challenging the victory of President Museveni citing what he called the “mockery” of the justice system.

Lumumba said Kyagulanyi had originally said he was not going to court which was within his rights but later changed his mind .

“The Issue of Mr. Kyagulanyi alleging that Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo and (Mike) Chibita should recuse themselves because they have ever worked with President Museveni is a far-fetched reason,”said Lumumba in a statement.

According to Lumumba, President Museveni has been in the struggle at the top level for over 50 years and in so doing has worked with most senior leaders in this country.

Lumumba accused Kyagulanyi of turning his guns to the judiciary and the courts of law adding that in 2020 Justice Ssekaana ruled in his favour during the NUP registration court case.

“Mr Kyagulanyi and company were jubilant and full of praise for the court system simply because the verdict was in his favour but now that the Supreme Court rejects an application to amend evidence and he is advised how to do it, he is calling it a “mockery” notwithstanding the fact that his legal team obliged to the ruling,”said Lumumba.

She urged Kyagulanyi not to give his supporters false hope by not being truthful just like social media was awash with the falsehood of concerning the American naval ship that docked at Mombasa.