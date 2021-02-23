The Principal communications officer of the Judiciary, Solomon Muyita, has said that the judiciary is not moved by National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s comments on the judiciary.

Muyita made these comments in an interview with NBS Television.

“Politicians say whatever suits them. Hon. Kyagulanyi has been in our courts about three times before this petition, and he won. We didn’t hear him complain then,” Muyita said.

Kyagulanyi said on Monday that he has instructed his lawyers to withdraw a petition seeking to overturn President Yoweri Museveni’s win in the January 14th election because the judges of the Supreme Court have been biased all through the early stages of the case. Muyita however said that is simply a political statement until they follow the formalities of the law.

“The parties (petitioner) have until Friday to appear. The talk is just out there until we (Judiciary) have an official withdrawal. We shall receive the Kyagulanyi team if they show up today,” Muyita said.

Muyita said that the withdrawal is not relief but rather one of the many cases they handle as the judiciary. Muyita said that deep in his heart, Kyagulanyi must be acknowledging that the court was doing the right thing.

” He knows the courts are doing the right thing. Sometimes you get things other times, you don’t. I know that Kyagulanyi knows he is just playing politics,” Muyita said.

Muyita said that Ugandans know that they can trust the courts to deliver justice and the judiciary is not even bothered by statements coming from politicians.