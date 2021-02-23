32yr old man in Hoima district has asked the government to authorize him to test his locally made ‘missile’ on the lake Albert waters.

Anatoli Kiiza, a resident of Kiryangobe, Kitoba sub-county, in the Hoima district says he has taken some time trying to manufacture his missile that he is going to test on what he calls six pieces of the missile.

‘’ I want to ask the government to allow me to launch my missile which is called Sam missile that is going to go as far as 200km. So, I request all security agencies to allow me to utilize the showers of Lake Albert on Tuesday.” Said Anatoli Kiiza.

Kiiza’s request didn’t only stop by asking the government for permission but also asked the local fishermen to excuse him for about four days so as he can be able to conclude his tests with good data.

‘’ I also want the fisheries ministry and the local fishermen on the showers of Lake Albert to give me about four days without them going into the Albert waters where am going to be launching the missile,” he added.

However, reaching out to the district internal security organization that responded through the ASP Julius Hakiza the Albertine police spokesperson, they said that Anatoli Kiiza will not be granted permission despite him alleging to have reached out to them.

‘’Anatoli has not written to the police, or the district internal security organization and even if he does so, he will not be granted permission because what he is doing are matters of national security, ‘’ said ASP Hakiza.

The self-proclaimed missile manufacturer since 2012 has made several attempts to fabricate a machine similar to a missile though all his efforts would be halted by police that have arrested him seven times so far.

‘’ Each time I have tried to showcase my work, police just arrest me because they are worried about my technology, but that has never stopped me from giving up,’’ he expounded.

Kiiza claims to be a technology enthusiast, where he has carried out research on the internet and obtained knowledge on how to make missiles.

At the age of 13, Kiiza assembled a home-made bomb and went to test it on a river in his home village. The bomb that exploded and injured part of his leg and killed four monkeys, was the beginning of what he is capable of fabricating.

Fascinated by technology, Kiiza says he studied I.T though he didn’t finish his three-year course due to financial constraints.