The Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC), the firm that will take over from Face Technologies as far as issuing driving permits is concerned, will start its operations on March 1st, government has announced.

This was revealed by Minister of ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba in a press briefing.

“Come March 1st, the process of issuing new driving permits will be done from the Uganda Railways building at Nasser Road in Kampala,” Nabakooba said.

“The upcountry offices will remain offering the same services but working with the company that is taking over,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba urged motorists to cross check and follow up on the new changes to avoid inconveniences.

“You can visit the Ministry of Works website to follow up on the new regional offices,” she added.

Motorists have however urged government to reduce the cost of driving permits since they are now issued by a government agency.