Retired Supreme Court Judge prof George Kanyeihamba has expressed disappointment with the way National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and his lawyers managed the election petition leading to its stalling.

According to Kanyeihamba, the lawyers representing Bobi Wine are responsible for causing a stall in the case.

“If the lawyers had not dismissed that the lawyers were biased and attached to Museveni, how would Bobi Wine know. It is their incompetence and they are to blame,” Kanyeihamba said.

Kanyeihamba revealed that he tried to advise the lawyers and Bobi Wine but he was soon shown cold shoulder.

“A few days ago, Bobi Wine and his assistant came to this house and said prof what can we do. I said I can give evidence of what I saw and can also give my expertise as a constitutional lawyer. He agreed and said he would come with his lawyers and I talk to them. He then promised to bring the petition as well the next day so we go through it. They never came.”

Kanyeihamba said that the lawyers are to blame for Bobi Wine’s actions.

“I do not blame Bobi Wine, he is an innocent man. One of his lawyers here said Bobi Wine agrees with me on what we should present forward. Why then did they reject Bobi Wine’s advice that I would like to help?” he said.

Kanyeihamba blamed Bobi Wine’s lawyers for blocking any form of expert advice, leading to the mishandling of the petition.

“Bobi Wine must have withdrawn on the advice of his lawyers; how did they know that the judges were going to judge against the petition? That is strange,” he said.

Kanyeihamba said he anticipates the lawyers had sinister intentions, adding that Chief Justice Owiny Dollo is on record for holding sober and independent reasoning.

He said Dollo is on record for castigating the amendment of the constitution and thus the lawyers of Bobi Wine should have given him the benefit of doubt by presenting their case heavy with evidence.

Kanyeihamba added that there was a possibility the other judges would get convinced by the one judge who differed.

“In one referendum case, one judge was able to convince all of us to overturn the government case. It is, therefore, possible that the single judge who deferred would have swayed the others in future,” he said.

Kanyeihamba said he is aware he will talk to Bobi Wine anytime from now “since he is my friend but he has since refused to pick my calls”.

Bobi Wine withdrew a petition challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s victory citing bias from Supreme Court.

