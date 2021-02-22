Twenty-seven members of South Sudan’s president’s staff have contracted Covid-19, a presidential aide has confirmed.

Those affected are mainly junior staff and members of the presidential security team.

President Salva Kiir has not contracted the virus, according to his spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny.

“It is true, more than 20 staff have tested positive, particularly the close protection and junior staff within the office of the President.

“I am one of the two senior staff who tested positive; me and the policy analysts – the total number is 27,” Mr Ateny told the BBC.

He said all staff at the State House in the capital, Juba, will undergo a second round of testing as a precaution. Two cabinet ministers and a presidential adviser will also have a second test.

Source: BBC