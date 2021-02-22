The judiciary has refuted reports that Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and other justices of the Supreme Court secretly met President Yoweri Museveni over the election petition filed by NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

The judiciary’s public relations officer, Jameson Karemani admitted in a statement that the judiciary top brass was at State House but purposely for the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed High court judge, Justice Margaret Apiny.

He noted the second time was when the Chief Justice was attending the Janani Luwuum Day at the invitation of the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda.

The statement followed media reports circulating that the judiciary’s top leaders recently held a secret meeting with the Head of State.

The reports further claim that a police officer has been arrested for leaking CCTV video footage and photographs of the judiciary leaders motorcade driving into and out of the State House, Entebbe, for the alleged secret meeting.

Karemani said whereas the Judiciary cannot comment about the reported arrest of a police officer they have no official information to that effect.

Karemani said it is a requirement of the law in schedule to the Oath Act (Section 2 and 3rd Column) for such a Judicial Oath to be taken before the President or any other person authorised by the Head of State.

“The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo used the occasion to present judiciary’s budget estimates for 2021/22 financial year to the president as required by the Judiciary Act, 2020. It is important to note that this was an official ceremony with media coverage. There was nothing secret about it,”he said.