Government has warned private schools against refusing to reopen classes for non finalists advising those that wish not to reopen to inform the parents as soon as possible so that other alternative approaches are sought.

The warning came after owners of private schools in Uganda threatened to stop operating under current conditions saying the government’s decision to maintain the partial operation of schools is financially unsustainable.

Under their umbrella organisation, Proprietors of Private Education Institutions’ Association in Uganda, private schools said they acquired loans from different financial institutions that they are failing to service following the closure of educational institutions in March last year.

However while addressing the media yesterday,the Minister of ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba said government expects all private schools to open on March 1 according to the programme.

She noted that if these private schools are not ready to reopen, parents should be informed so that they take their children to government schools.

“It’s unfair not begin schools on March 1 because our children have been home for many months and they have missed a lot, so it’s important for the schools to be ready to open the schools. Every student is anxious to go back to school,”she said.

Nabakooba advised parents to use this time to for all expected requirements adding that some children might out grown their school uniforms, shoes and other essential needs.

The government recently released the timetable revealing a plan to reopen schools in a phased manner as a way of managing learner numbers amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the ministry’s schedule, the sub candidate classes: Primary Six, Senior Three, and Senior Five will report on March 1 and study for 14 weeks, breaking off on May 21.

Primary Four and Five classes will study for eight weeks starting on April 6 after Primary Leaving Examinations and end on June 4 to create space for lower primary pupils in Primary 1, 2, and 3 to come in on June 7.