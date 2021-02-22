Former Deputy General of the External Security Organisation(ESO) Emmanuel Ewaku Allio has emerged as the best candidate to replace Robert Kabushenga as the Chief Executive Officer of government-owned Vision Group, the Nile Post has exclusively learnt.

Kabushenga last month announced his resignation from the position after asking the board for permission to retire early.

This investigative website has however learnt from reliable sources within State House that Allio has been vetted as the best candidate to become the new CEO for the Industrial Area-based Vision Group.

“The vetting process ended with him being the best candidate. I don’t know whether he has been briefed yet but he has been on the list of those looked at as the replacement for Kabushenga,” a source that preferred anonymity so as to speak freely told this website.

When contacted for a comment, a former war correspondent and investigations writer during the reign of William Pike at the New Vision said he was not aware of the development.

“Nobody has approached me over the same because I never applied for the job. I, therefore, have no knowledge of what you are saying,”Allio, now a director of investment at the Operation Wealth Creation told the Nile Post.

The latest development comes in the wake of reports indicating that Marcus Kwikiriza who recently resigned from hosting the morning show on Nxt Radio was also lined up to take the job as the CEO for Vision Group.

Others in line for the job include Barbara Kaija, who serves as the editor in chief of the Vision Group of newspapers and David Mafabi, a presidential aide.