National Unity Platform Principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has withdrawn a petition challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s victory.

Bobi Wine made the declaration during a press conference at the NUP offices in Kamwokya on Monday.

“We have decided to remove our case from Owiny Dollo’s court, we shall now take the matter to the court of public opinion,” Bobi Wine said.

Bobi Wine said his team had realized they stood no chance in a court that looks compromised by the incumbent.

“Just like Museveni sought to challenge the victory of Obote in 1980 and later withdrew the case and chose to go to the bush, we have also sought the same since the circumstances are not any different,” Bobi Wine said.

He said that contrary to Museveni’s actions, he was not seeking a violent end to means.

“We are peaceful and we shall not use violence as Museveni did,” he said.