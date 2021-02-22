Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) leaders have celebrated the defeat of incumbent Kitgum Municipality Member of Parliament,Beatrice Anywar in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Anywar who is the state minister for Environment her parliamentary seat to FDC’s Denis Onekalit Amere.

The memorable thanksgiving ceremony organised by the MP-elect for Kitgum Municipality,Omere took place at the Municipal’s playground.

The function was attended by former FDC leader Dr Kizza Besigye and the current FDC president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

Besigye told hundreds of people who attended the function that he was committed to fighting for change.

“I have come back from Kitgum confident that Uganda has been blessed with a young, determined and focused leader.I have also returned to Kampala assured that the struggle for change is alive and well,”Besigye noted.

The FDC team had to brave teargas from police which did not want the function to go ahead.

“The police soon realised that they were greatly outnumbered (about a dozen of them with one patrol vehicle) and they gave up their mischief,”Besigye stated.

In his remarks, Amuriat thanked the people of Kitgum for electing leaders who are determined to work for the people of Uganda adding that anyone who tries to betray the party like Anywar would be punished accordingly.

Onekalit applauded his supporters for electing him as their member of parliament adding that he will try to fulfil his promises that he made during campaigns.