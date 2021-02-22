Veteran journalist cum NRM mobiliser Basajja Mivule Bwadene has unveiled a fuel guzzler just hours after National Unity Platform principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine exhibited his armoured vehicle.

Basajja Mivule was pictured exiting a Hilux double cabin hard body, file in hands and rocking his usual three-piece suits. Its registration number is UBJ 603K

According to information from Mivule’s associates, he was gifted the car by President Museveni following his exploits in helping the party achieve popularity.

Mivule was one of the NRM mobilisers who ferociously attacked NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine during the campaigns.

Balaam Barugahara, who happens to be Mivule’s broker with Museveni confirmed the news.

“Bullet proof farm ride received Basajjamivule Official 👌. Pending V8 for official duties,” Balaam said.

Our hope is that the car belongs to Mivule, basing on his history of claiming things that are not his.

In the recent past, Mivule was found to have lied to the nation after he continuously posed at a farm belonging to someone else.

Mivule used the farm to claim he had been involved in hard work and smart investment, all started by the sale of a German Shepherd dog.