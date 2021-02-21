Rally driver Rajiv Ruparelia believes that the rally in Nakuru Kenya was a learning experience ahead of the World Rally Championship (WRC) Kenya Safari Rally due June 27 in Kenya.

The Uganda driver navigated by Enock Olinga in Volkswagen polo finished 12th overall out of the 12 crews that finished the 160.7km event that had attracted 19 crews at start.

The event was won by Kenya’s Baldev Charger navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Evo10 after posting a total time loss of an hour 49.31 minutes, 1.48minutes a head of Tejveer Rai in second position driving Volkswagen polo.

“We are definitely happy and looking at this as a great opportunity to prepare for the ARC Equator Rally as a dress rehearsal for the WRC Safari Rally in June as well, since we hope to be part of its historic return to Kenya,” Rajiv said.

“In the same spirit, it’s a win-win situation getting to rally with such big boys as we wait for the NRC calendar resumption back home,” he added.

He also added that the event gives him and his navigator an opportunity to learn from the more experienced and talented competitors in Kenya because they are a young team that eyes the future.

The Uganda National Rally Championship is expected to resume next month with the Masaka rally.