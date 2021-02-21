A special representative of China’s President Xi Jinping has jetted into the country for talks with President Yoweri Museveni.

H.E Yang Jiechi, a special envoy of China’s Jinping and Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs, arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday night.

According to a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, H.E. Yang Jiechi arrived in Uganda for an official working visit from 20th – 21st February 2021 at the invitation of H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“The main purpose of this visit will be to further bolster the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries which has been elevated to the status of Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership (CPC),” the statement reads in part.

The envoy will be hosted at a Technical Officials Meeting on Sunday by Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa.

Following the meeting with Kutesa, H.E Yang will join Museveni at State House to discuss ways of strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations for the mutual benefit of both Uganda and China.