The State minister for Water Ronald Kibuule has been accused of aiding the kidnap and torture of the National Unity Platform supporters in Mukono North.

Kibuule was defeated by Abdallah Kiwanuka of the NUP in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Kiwanuka claimed that kidnaps and torture of his supporters are being fully facilitated and supported by Kibuule over what he described as “shame for failure” to accept defeat which is a sign of impunity.

“The kidnaping taking place in Mukono especially in Mukono North constituency is being facilitated by Minister Kibuule. I would like to inform the country that kidnap in Mukono was started by Minister Kibuule. He used his soldiers given to him as guards to carry out the acts,”said Kiwanuka.

“A lot of people have been kidnapped and tortured. If he (Kibuule) thinks that I am falsely accusing him, let him take me to the courts of law. I have all the evidence. I would like Ugandans to know that those being kidnapped are People Power supporters. They are Bobi Wine supporters. They are my supporters.”

Kiwanuka said the whereabouts of some of his supporters who were kidnapped are unknown adding that they travelled to every office including that of Residence District Commissioner calling for the immediate release of their supporters but their efforts were fruitless.

Some of the NUP supporters who are still missing according to Kiwanuka include Kanatta Muhammad,Male Musa ,Kagimu among others.

Nile Post tried to reach the Minister for the comment over the matter but his known number was off.