A little-known External Pressure Group has claimed they will not allow President Museveni to swear-in mid this year.

The Pressure Group under their umbrella name “Time is Now” has anonymously sent out messages claiming they are carrying out secret mobilization to start demonstrations in major towns.

These claim that the demonstrations will be intended to reclaim the victory of National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential Flagbearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine lost the election to incumbent Yoweri Museveni, however, the former decided to petition Supreme Court challenging the outcome.

However, the pressure group which claims to have so many networks within and outside the country.

These allege that the victory of Ugandans was stolen; “they voted, protected their votes but the electoral commission announced a wrong winner.

“We have no hope in courts as they are no different from the Electoral Commission since they are both handpicked by President Museveni who Ugandans are fighting against,” a statement from the pressure group reads in part.

“Unlike previous protests which were built on a single person and attracted one group of people, this time most groups will participate. Workers both in formal and informal sectors, women groups, students, civil society, farmers, faith groups, youths, and politicians will participate,” the statement continues.

“Time is Now” claims that Protests’ Coordinators have been undergoing training in European countries that have a history of offering training to civil rights activists.

According to information obtained by Nile Post, the Pressure Group is linked to a candidate in the recently concluded Member of Parliament elections as an independent candidate.

The said individual reportedly attempted to stand for presidency subscribing to the International Green New Deal agenda.