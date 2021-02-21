National Unity Platform presidential candidate in the just-concluded election, Robert Kyagulanyi has unveiled an armored vehicle whose purchase was fundraised and later donated to him by his supporters.

“There is another group of comrades who kick-started a fundraising campaign for a bulletproof vehicle. These comrades informed me of their plan, but I thought it was an uphill task, given how expensive it is. A few weeks ago, these comrades surprised me when they informed me that they had succeeded in raising enough money for the vehicle, and here it is. I can’t thank you enough,”Kyagulanyi posted on his social media pages on Sunday morning.

Kyagulanyi who was the runner-up in the January 14 polls said during the start of the campaigns, supporters both local and abroad tok it upon themselves to contribute money and other resources to help him run the campaigns.

He noted that these were of great help to him, adding that he is greatly indebted to them.

On behalf of the National Unity Platform, I would love to thank all comrades here and abroad who supported our campaign financially, to a point that we never lacked anything on the campaign trail..

“Some Ugandans took it upon themselves to raise funds that supported our polling agents and supervisors countrywide. Many Ugandans out of concern sent me bullet-proof vests and ballistic helmets, which I put on throughout the campaign period, and gave others to comrades. Indeed, if I did not have one on in Masaka, the story would be different. Thank you.”

It is important that the government makes clearance on cars of this nature before they can be handed over to civilians for use.

On several occasions during the campaigns, Kyagulanyi and his supporters were involved in running battles with security over what the latter termed as a breach of the Coronavirus guidelines issued by the Electoral Commission.

On several occasions, a number of Kyagulanyi supporters were injured, whereas some of them died during the scuffles with security.

It is however not clear how the vehicle was imported into the clear since armored vehicles need clearance from government before being allowed into the country.