The executive secretary, Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) Dan Odongo has said that the board won’t lower its setting standards and grading scale for the 2020 candidates because of Covid-19 interference.

The 2020 examinations are being held in 2021 because of the need to make up for time lost by the candidates during the lock down due to Covid-19.

His comments followed reports showing that UNEB will be lenient in terms of setting exams and lowering of grading standards due to impacts of Covid-19 on the learners.

While releasing the revised examination time table for PLE, UCE and UACE finalists yesterday at Uganda Media Centre, Odongo said that students should expect standard papers and grading as usual.

“We don’t want want the situation where there is doubt about our credentials or our awards by lowering the grading system so we can’t do that. Our grading protocols will remain the same and the content of examinations will also remain the same,”he said.

He instead advised the students to concentrate on their books adding that he was very confident that students were able to make for the time lost.

He expressed confidence that all candidates have managed to study what is required of them both at home and at school.

According to UNEB, a total of 1,181,965 candidates were registered for the three levels with the percentage of female candidates being higher compared to that of the male candidates.

Odong said that UNEB will be vigilant hence warning students, teachers and parents against examination malpractices.