The police have arrested two people suspected to have been behind car thefts in Kampala and neighbouring areas.

The suspects are Nsereko Farouk alias Hassan Kasasa and Joseph Wambi alias Dan Kato.

The spokesperson Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Charles Twiine said findings indicate that they hire vehicles from people and later on sell them to unsuspecting members of the public who are later arrested for stealing them.

“The suspects have been involved in several motor vehicle thefts and are being investigated in several cases around Kampala, “he said in a statement.

Twiine appealed to the general public especially persons who had bought vehicles from such unscrupulous people, and later impounded by police to come to CID headquarters and lodge a complaint before the suspects are taken to court.