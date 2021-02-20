A man and his wife on a motorcycle have been instantly killed after being run over by a trailer in Walugogo village, three kilometres along the Iganga to Jinja highway today.

John Kayimba (34) and his pregnant wife Aliyiza Matyama died after the motorcycle they were riding registration number UEM 695 F rammed into a trailer registration number KAV 9132 ZF819Z which was heading towards Busia from Kampala.

The accident occurred at around 3:30pm today.

An eye witness Musa Kakata says Kayimba was riding the motorcycle at a high speed when he hit a speed hump, lost control and ran into the tyres of the trailer.

Kakata opined that the accident could have been avoided if Kayimba was riding his motorcycle at a manageable speed. He said that the rider did not seem to be making use of his side mirrors. Kakata said, “If he had seen traffic that was coming from behind then it would have been easier to reduce speed and avoid overtaking.“

Alex Wanyama, a vendor on the road, concurred that Kayimba was riding too fast to control his motorcycle. Wanyama further complained that motorcyclists (boda boda riders) ride too fast when entering the town after emerging from Walugogo.

The driver of the trailer reported the matter to Iganga central police station but later mysteriously disappeared.

Locals with the help of police took almost three hours to retrieve the bodies of the couple that had been trapped underneath the trailer tyres.

The couple have been residents of Ibaako village, two kilometres away from the scene of the accident.

Residents appealed to authorities to reduce the number of speed humps on the road to lessen the incidence of accidents. They argued that speed humps on that part of the road are a danger as it is a slope. There also no road signs to warn of the speed humps.

The regional traffic officer Busoga east, Bruce Oinebye said investigations are underway to establish the exact cause of the accident.

Oinebye said the had been towed to Iganga central police station as police mount a search for the Kenyan driver to answer charges of murder.