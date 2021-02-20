At least 47 students from the faculties of Health Science, Humanities and Social Sciences, Business and Management as well as Science and Technology graduated at Victoria University during a virtual ceremony held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The ceremony was held under the theme ‘Educating with a purpose”.

The university awarded the best-performing students with prizes.

Juliet Nakasinde from the faculty of Business and Management emerged as the best student with a CGPA of 4.70 and was followed by Nigisti Habtemariam Kidane with a CGPA of 4.69 while James Kasozi Musinguzi

from the faculty of Humanities and Social Management had a CPGA of 4.24.

Two students John Chol Akuien and Robert Ssewava graduated with master of Business Administration.

Presiding over the event Prof Dr Opuda Asibo John, the university chancellor, noted that Victoria University is a modern university of experiential learning with cultivated benefits of Ruparelia Group of

companies and enterprises an experience says makes it very unique.

“When you are inside Victoria University, you are in a very comfortable environment and you are sheltered from the hustle and bustle of the city. Where else in Uganda do you study in the university and experience humanity except at Victoria University?” Prof Asibo said.

The former executive director of the National Council for Higher Education noted that there are several opportunities for skilled and creative graduates and asked them to be attractive to the employers and workmates.

“Accept opportunities and accept guidance, listen attentively and always take risks, always remember that risks are uncertainties which are reduced by the education. Be attractive to your employers and workmates,” he said.

Victoria University was opened in August 2010 with the aim of revitalising higher education in Uganda and in the region.

Dr Sudhir Ruparelia the university proprietor noted that his team is committed to play a leading role in bringing and developing high–quality, student–centred learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

Meanwhile the registration for the February-March intake is going on at the university head offices at Victoria Tower along Jinja road.