The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has revised examination time table for PLE, UCE and UACE finalists.

According to the revised time table UCE candidates will be briefed on February 26 and later embark on exams starting March 1 until April 6.

PLE will be done on March 30 and 31 while UACE will start on April 9 until May 3.

According to UNEB a total of 1,181,965 candidates were registered for the three levels with the percentage of female candidates being higher compared to that of the male candidates.

For PLE, a total of 749, 811 candidates were registered with 353, 942 being boys and 395, 869 girls while for UCE, out of 333, 775 candidates, males constitute 166, 294 candidates while females are 167,481 females.

UNEB also noted an increase in the number of registered candidates

Odong said that UNEB will be vigilant and has warned against cheating.

He said SOPs will be observed during the examinations since Covid-19 is still there.

“We are concerned about the overall health, safety and general well being of the candidates and everyone involved in the examination process,” he said.

TIME TABLE

PLE -March 30 and March 31

UCE- February 26 until April 6

UACE-April 9 until May 3.