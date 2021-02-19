The Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Capital Markets Authority to enable the manufacturer’s have access to long term financing.

In Uganda, long term financing is one those factors hindering the growth the manufacturing sector and this has left many struggling while others have collapsed.

According to the executive director of CMA, Keith Kalyegira this memorandum will expose the members to alternative means of meeting financial needs by tapping into private and public markets.

Daniel Birungi, the executive director of Uganda Manufacturers’ Association said this collaboration will explore the promotion of market based financing for manufacturers.

Dickson Ssebunya, the director research at CMA said the partnership will see manufacturers focus on private equity and some could buy shares in companies like Quality Chemical, Kakira Sugar Limited and Uganda Clays Limited.