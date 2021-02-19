Uganda Airlines has entered into a total care agreement with British luxury automobile maker for the national carrier’s two new Airbus A330neo aircraft powered exclusively by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines.

According to a statement by the British company, the deal will see the Uganda Airlines aircraft engines maintained.

“This agreement will give Uganda Airlines a secured cost of operating and maintaining their Trent 7000 engines, through a dollar-per-flying-hour payment mechanism, as well as enhanced aircraft availability as a result of our in-depth engine knowledge that only we can provide, drawing on advanced engine health monitoring and the inclusion of product durability and reliability improvements,” Rolls Royce said.

“The exclusive engine for the A330neo, the Trent 7000 is the seventh and latest member in the Trent family of engines, which recently celebrated its 25thbirthday and has accumulated more than 150 million engine flying hours.”

“Our TotalCare agreement will ensure Uganda Airlines, the latest member of the family of Trent operators, receives our flagship standard of service, maximising aircraft availability and the ability to plan forward financially,” said John Kelly, the Senior Vice President in charge of Customers at Rolls-Royce.

Speaking about the engine, Rolls Royce described the Trent 7000, which first entered service in November 2018 as one that draws on more than 50 million flying hours of experience from the Trent 700, the engine of choice for the original version of the A330.

“The 68-72,000lb thrust Trent 7000 helps the A330neo reduce environmental impact with a 25% improvement in fuel burn per seat (compared to previous generation competitor aircraft) and a significant noise reduction.”

The Uganda Airlines CEO, Cornwell Muleya welcomed the deal as the national carrier aims at dominating the skies.

“We are proud to include our new Rolls-Royce powered Airbus A330neos into our fleet and this agreement will ensure that our Trent 7000 engines will be maintained to world-leading levels of service,”Muleya said.