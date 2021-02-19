The Minister for ICT and National Guidance Judith Nabakooba has said that the increasing spread of fake news in the country has left hundreds in panic and fear.

Officiating the handover ceremony for the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU), Nabakooba revealed that her ministry is in the process of reviewing the Government Communication Policy and will train public relations officers on how to respond promptly to correct the bad impression that could have been created by the fake news.

Recently government restored both the internet and social media platforms after switching them off a few days to the January 14 2021 polls.

“The position to switch them off was created by the fact that there was a lot of misinformation that was being generated on these platforms that could easily plunge the country into instability,” she said.

Nabakooba said despite government’s change of heart, some social media users have continued to spread fake news.

Members of the Public Relation Association of Uganda said they were concerned about the unregulated public relation practices in the country.

PRAU brings together spokespersons of both government and private entities.