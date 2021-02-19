The government has announced plans to recruit 3,000 secondary school teachers for it’s institutions across the country.

According to Rev. Professor Samuel Luboga, the chairperson of the Education Service Commission, priority will be on filling slots in the 82 seed schools before the exercise is rolled out to other schools.

“This category of seed schools has been operational since 2019 and have teachers who will be given priority. Each school was allocated 31 staff giving a total of 2,542 vacancies,”he said.

He noted that construction of the 18 non-operational seed secondary schools was completed but they have no teachers.

He said the Education Service Commission will advertise these vacancies after completion of the recruitment of teachers adding that the expected number of vacancies is 554.

Interviews will start on February 22 to March 13.

The interviews scheduled to take place at the respective schools where the teachers intend to secure jobs.

Luboga said there will also be recruitment of teachers for 16 existing government schools whose infrastructure has been expanded under the UGIFT programme and that this recruitment exercise is to be implemented in April this year.