Court has put up on sale, the properties belong to deceased Ivan Kakoza, who owned Najera-based Nexus Bar.

According to an announcement in the newspapers, a notice to sell the properties belong to the deceased in Kungu, Kira Ward has been issued.

The family of the deceased has been given at least 30 days to ensure all outstanding balances are paid or else lose the property which includes; A storied house and a piece of land measuring 0.101 hectares.

“All occupants of the above-mentioned property are hereby directed to vacate the premises within 14 days from the date of the advert, failure to which shall lead to forceful eviction at your own cost,” the statement reads.

Kakoza died in October last year, following a battle with COVID-19.