Jesa Farm Dairy, the manufacturer of Jesa milk, yoghurt and other dairy products have dismissed reports they replaced Juice wa Mango singer Rehema Namakula alias Rema with Ice Cream singer Shebah Karungi.

Reports on social media earlier indicated that Rema has been kicked off the deal as a brand ambassador with Jesa Farm Dairies for failing to agree with her husband Hamza and consequently replaced with forever single Shebah Karungi.

However, the dairy farm has dismissed the reports as false, urging that they are still dealing with Rema as their ambassador at least for theforeseeable future’.

” JESA would like to state that we have not dropped Rema as an Ambassador. We have a wonderful working relationship with this brilliant Ugandan artiste and look forward to continuing this partnership for the foreseeable future, ” a statement from th milk men reads.