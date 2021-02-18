The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has described as barbaric, the continued acts of brutality meted by security agencies towards Ugandans.

In yet another act of brutality, military police on Wednesday assaulted journalists who had gone to cover National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi’s petition to the United Nations Human Rights body in Kololo.

A number of them were severely injured by the beatings that persisted despite pleas of forgiveness to the military police officers.

Speaking during the Ash Wednesday celebrations at the Mamre International Prayer Centre Namugongo, Kibuuka said by the look of things, covering Kyagulanyi is now a crime, noting that government should come clear on this.

“Journalists covering news about Bobi Wine is not reason to batter them. It seems some security officers are on a mission to tarnish government’s name,”Kibuuka said.

“I urge you, security officers, to stop such inhumane acts since you too wouldn’t wish to be treated in the same manner. Treat the citizens as your fellow brothers, sisters and friends.”

Kibuuka also didn’t mince words while condemning security agencies over the rampant abductions of Ugandans and subsequent detentions and torture.

He noted act security agencies to act professionally in accordance with the Constitution while carrying out arrests of any kind.

“If security officers are arresting wrongdoers let them do it legally and make them known to the entire country than abducting them since it greatly worries us.”

He however urged Christians to use the lent period to pray and intercede for the country in these hard times that it is going through.