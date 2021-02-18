Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi has met and forgiven two young men who had abused him on social media for imposing a coronavirus night-time curfew.

The two were detained on 12 February after posting the video insulting the president.

The two apologised to President Nyusi after he explained that the curfew was aimed at reducing the spread of the virus in urban areas.

One of them urged young people to “join the government’s efforts in the fight against this pandemic”.

The other said social media should be used in such efforts.

“I appeal to all young people to use social networks to publish educational content… to make others aware that this disease exists and is causing pain and mourning for Mozambican families, so there is a need to wear a mask, wash hands and observe social distancing.”

