Seven military officers have been sentenced to 90 days’ detention at Makindye Military barracks for clobbering journalists who had gathered to cover National Unity Platform presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine on Wednesday.

The Military Police Unit Disciplinary Committee (UDC), the lower court of the General Court Martial on Thursday afternoon convened and deliberate on its offices and militants who allegedly whipped and injured journalists while Bobi Wine delivered a petition at the UN offices located at Prince Charles lane in Kololo Kampala.

According to the outcomes of th court; Capt Jessy Odwenyi, Cpl Nimusiima Justine, Pte Wasswa Peter, Pte Tsame Imran, Pte Kisakye Victoria, Pte Opiyo Isaac, and L/cpl Zirimenya Kassim were sentenced to 90 days of detention in Makindye military barracks,” a statement from the army reads in part.

” L/cpl Zirimenya Kassim was also charged with 60 days while Cpl Nimusiima Justine was sentenced to severe reprimand and caution while Pte Kisakye Victoria and Pte Opiyo Isaac were sentenced to 62 and 60 days in the military prison respectively.

” The chairman warned the culprits and the entire military police at large to always emulate discipline and professionalism while on any deployment. He also added that the above officer and militants will act as a deterrent measure to officers and militants while executing their constitutional mandate,” the statement continues.

Broadcasters under their umbrella association of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) had earlier tasked security forces to charge all officers that were involved in beating journalists at the UN Human Rights office in Kololo, Wednesday afternoon.

At least 8 journalists are still nursing wounds after being beaten yesterday by military officers while covering the delivery of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s petition to the UN offices.

On Thursday, CDF of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Gen. David Muhoozi apologized for the incident and said that going forward, the military will be trained on how to handle journalists.

In a statement issued by NAB chairman Kin Kariisa however, broadcasters, although they acknowledged the CDF’s apology, want the forces to not only apologize but take action on proprietors of violence.

“We demand that the engagement shall warrant; an investigation into the matter and have all the errant officers involved to be brought to book. We have been promised several times that the responsible officers shall be held accountable but the investigations have never yielded results,” Kariisa said in a statement.