Tanzanian police have confirmed the arrest of one of the country’s controversial bishops after he called for mass protests.

Bishop Emmaus Mwamakula called on Tanzanians to stage “a voluntary walk” to demand for the setting up of an independent electoral commission and the drafting of a new constitution.

He planned to stage the protest for eight days in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

He was arrested hours before he could start the protest, with police saying his plans were illegal and warned others not to join in.

“it is wrong to hold demonstrations without a permit … anyone taking to streets will be held accountable by the law,” said a city police commander.

Bishop Mwamakula has been an outspoken critic of President John Magafuli’s administration.

In the October general election he openly supported the opposition party ACT Wazalendo.

There were complaints of electoral malpractices from the opposition but the electoral commission denied the allegations.

Source: BBC