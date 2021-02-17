Police in Jinja yesterday arrested another NRM official for allegedly stealing money meant to pay agents of President Museveni in last month’s elections.

Norah Bamutaze a staff at the office of the National Chairman (ONC) is detained at Nalufenya Police station to answer charges of abuse of office and misappropriation of funds.

According to a reliable source in ONC, on 12 January 2021, Norah Bamutaze and George Kintu were given millions to deliver to the candidate Museveni polling agents and the vote protectors.

The two did not deliver the money fully.

Every polling agent and vote protector was supposed to receive Shs 100,000, however some received 50,000 each whereas others did not receive anything which irked the president who ordered for the arrest of officials involved.

Last week Kintu was arrested and released on police bond while Norah Bamutaze went on the run.

But she was arrested yesterday on way to Busia border alongside her daughter and driver.

Kiira region police spokesperson Abbey Ngako was tight lipped on the matter.

“I am under instructions not to comment about this matter,” Ngako said.

The head of political intelligence and operations at Office of the National Chairman, Saleh Kamba confirmed the arrest of Bamutaze.

“It is true that she was arrested and detained at Nakufenya Police station although police is still investigating to ascertain the exact amount that was stolen since she was the one in charge of Busoga sub region” Kamba revealed