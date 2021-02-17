The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Abbey Walusimbi has dismissed reports that he was rejected by Ugandans in the US as he set out to conduct a tour of countries abroad and meeting Ugandans abroad.

It was last week reported that Walusimbi had been rejected together with Uganda’s Ambassador to the USA, Mul Katende as they begun the tour.

However, in a statement, the envoy to President Museveni has dismissed the reports as untrue, noting that he is currently continuing with the tour.

“Please be advised that those behind such ungrounded rumors are losers influenced by an evil eye and evil thoughts. Kindly note that all our programs and plans are going on smoothly as planned. We strongly condemn such acts because they are uncalled for and are meant to undermine progress,”Walusimbi said.

He noted that he has since the reports held several meetings with Prince Kayondo Musanje the Ugandan community leader in Chicago, Dr. Sara Oto the Ugandan community leader in Indiana and Nalongo Susan Kwizera.

Other community leaders in attendance were Bishop Azaria Toryomunsi, Chairman Uganda Catholic Community in California, Patrick Ntege, Sserunkuma, Evangelist and businessman George Kakaire, opinion leader Damiano Kigoye and the former UNNA Speaker Alex Ssemwanga among others.

“I have held strategic meetings with the diaspora community leadership and they laid out issues of concerns and needs of Ugandans in California which will be submitted to President Museveni,”Walusimbi noted.

He added that he had also held strategic meetings with the leadership of Ugandans in Los Angeles who raised several matters of concern including the service delivery gap back home in Uganda.

“I also met a group of opposition youth members led by Andrew Kayiira, son to the late Dr.Andrew Kayiira and among the issues we discussed were the recent kidnaps. I however advised them that the President ordered those carrying out such acts to be arrested and charged. However, all the above issues and concerns will be shared with the President,” Walusimbi added.

He noted that he urged Ugandans in the diaspora to come together to help build their home country Uganda to make it shine on the world map.