Military Police has beaten journalists who were covering National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s petition to the United Nations Human Rights (UN) office this afternoon.

The affected journalists include NBS TV’s Josephine Namakumbi, Timothy Murungi and Henry Ssekanjako of the New Vision, John Cliff Wamala of NTV, Irene Abalo Otto of Daily Monitor, and Shamim Nabakooza of Record TV.

Speaking to Nile Post, NBS’ Namakumbi said that they were covering the incident where security forces blocked the roads leading to the UN Human Rights office in Kololo, before military officers started beating them.

Namakumbi says that many of their colleagues have been left bleeding.

“John Cliff of NTV is bleeding. I have personally been beaten in the back and I feel a lot of pain. I’m going to the hospital,” Namakumbi told Nile Post.

Roads leading to the UN Human Rights office where Kyagulanyi was meant to deliver his petition were blocked by the military and according to Namakumbi, journalists who were also not allowed access resorted to covering from the sides before they were beaten.

We are still updating this story