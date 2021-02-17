Hima Cement Limited has on Wednesday, launched a new product on the market – Fundi Masonry Cement, which is a specially formulated cement for plastering, brick laying and mortar works.

Speaking during the launch at the Hima Cement premises at Namanve Industrial Park, the Hima Cement country CEO Jean-Michel Pons, said that the company was committed to providing innovative solutions for specific construction needs.

“Fundi is an application-based cement that is formulated with enhanced capabilities for masonry and plaster works. The customer is guaranteed improved workability, affordability and beautiful finishes,” said Pons.

Fundi is a masonry cement that achieves superior workability making it the best solution for the quality demands of bricklaying, plasterwork, and screeds; both for individual home builders and large construction projects.

“In addition to addressing the application needs for masonry works, Fundi masonry cement is now the greenest cement on the Ugandan market. Fundi is produced with a reduced carbon footprint, with 54% less CO2 emissions in comparison to ordinary Portland cement,” Pons added.

Sustainability is a top criteria for Hima Cement in designing products with a commitment to provide value for the customers but also reduce the carbon footprint.

Fundi Cement is the latest addition to Hima Cement’s wide range of cement solutions including Multipurpose, Rapidset, PowerCrete, PowerMax, PowerPlus, RoadCem, Minecem and Supaset.

The masonry cement is now available in retail hardware stores and on online via Jumia.