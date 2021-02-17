Government has procured two million four hundred thousand (2,400,000) doses of the foot and mouth disease vaccine. Foot and mouth disease is a viral disease that affects cattle, goats, sheep and pigs among the domestic animals.

An annual agricultural survey conducted in 2018 shows that 14.8 million heads of cattle,16 million head of goats, 5.4 million sheep and 5 million pigs are susceptible to the disease.

Bright Rwamirama, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries said in a statement that the ministry has planned to administer the vaccines strategically in affected areas, high risk areas and transit routes.

He advised farmers to avoid taking their animals to the communal grazing and watering areas.

He noted that animal products must be appropriately packaged to avoid spillage noting that these products shall not go into, through or out of the affected areas.

“At district level we have a proper mechanism of early disease detection and reporting to commissioner Animal Health. Ensure strict animal movements control in the district,”he advised.

He urged the farmers to also ensure timely and routine vaccinations of the animals using vaccines provided by the ministry.