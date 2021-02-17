The country’s leading beer companies, Uganda Breweries Limited and Nile Breweries Limited have donated medical equipment worth shs60 million to the Intensive Care Unit for Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The equipment was handed over to the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine to help bolster the country’s main referral hospital’s efforts for medical response.

“Our contribution is intended to supplement government’s effort to improve the quality of health services in hospitals and health facilities by availing modern and state-of-the-art medical equipment. Overall, this serves to strengthen the national healthcare system and directly supports the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Juliana Kagwa, the Uganda Breweries Limited Corporate Relations Director.

According to Onapito Ekomoloit, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director at Nile Breweries Limited, the donation was a gesture for the beer companies to give back to not only government but also the public.

“With the country in the middle of the COVID 19 crisis, Nile Breweries Limited continues to support the government to fight against Covid-19. Times such as these call for individuals, communities, public and private sectors to rally together to fight the fast-spreading disease,”Onapito said.

The two leading beer companies in Uganda said that they have so far donated over 200 million in support of Uganda Covid-19 emergency response fund as the country continues to battle with the pandemic.

Speaking in response, Dr. Atwine appreciated the companies for the donation and for continuously supporting government’s efforts towards the COVID-19 fight.

She noted that such efforts help supplement government’s limited budget.

“The number of patients in the ICU has increased as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. This donation will help us mount a better response to the current health crisis presented by the pandemic which has disproportionately affected individuals with underlying chronic illnesses,”Atwine said.