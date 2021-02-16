Uganda Baati Limited has launched Safbuild, a new building solution designed to reduce property development delivery time and expenses incurred by contractors and customers.

The new product, Safbuild was unveiled by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, minister of State for Housing at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Dr. Baryomunsi applauded Uganda Baati Limited for this bold step in continuing to defend its over 50-year market leadership as it boosts the construction industry through innovations that are designed to grow not only the steel and roofing industry, but the construction sector at large.

“We welcome collaborative efforts that are tailored towards boosting the sectors performance, through sustainable and effective initiatives and innovations yielding to the socio-economic development of the Country,” Baryomunsi said.

In his remarks, George Arodi, the Business Head at Uganda Baati said the launch of Safbuild is in line with the firm’s effort to address the current construction needs and help customers meet tight property development timelines as they seek more space for investment and expansion.

Safbuild is a pre-engineered steel building (PEB) solution made from high-tensile, cold-formed, and galvanised structures that are easily assembled on site within a space of 12 weeks.

The structures are optimised using high-tensile galvanized steel to ensure durability and maximum strength. The technology is well suited for the construction of; warehouses, factory sheds, parking sheds, market sheds, horticultural and agri-processing buildings, institutional buildings, workshops, worship centres and many other structures that are of that kind.

Uganda Baati, founded in 1964 is a member of the Safal Group of companies. Safal Group is the largest steel and roofing company in Africa with footprints in many countries including Kenya, Tanzania, & South Africa.