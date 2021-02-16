The Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan has faulted the chairperson of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee Jacob Oboth Oboth for smuggling into the Niwagaba Bill a clause that seeks to extend the tenure of office for all political holders from five to seven years.

Oboth Oboth denied the allegation saying the idea to extend the tenure to seven years emanates from the fact that five years cannot be enough for a political leader to fulfil his or her pledge to the electorates.

Parliament is expected to start to debate the long awaited Constitutional amendment bill 2018 on Wednesday.

The bill was drafted by Ndorwa East MP Wilfred Niwagaba.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said each legislator will be accorded time to state their position on the matter.

Oboth Oboth also defended their position on retaining the army in Parliament.