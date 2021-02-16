Dr. Paul Williams, a former Member of Parliament for Stockton South in England has once again expressed his interest in Ugandan Politics, asking that the recently concluded elections be organized afresh.

Dr. Williams who failed to retain his MP seat in 2019, consequently losing it to Conservative Party’s Matt Vickers, wants aid to Uganda suspended by the UK and other western powers

“My views on news the UK Govt’s suspended a small amount of aid to Ugandan military and police after Nov 2020 arrest of Bobi Wine. It’s time for the UK, US, EU, and AU to join the millions of Ugandans who voted for change and say ‘enough is enough’,” Williams said.

According to Williams, there must be an insistence on Museveni stepping down and then a fresh election held.

“We must insist Museveni step down and new elections should be run independently in a free and fair climate so that the will of the people of Uganda can be heard. Until that happens all military, development and other co-operation and support should cease,” he said.

Williams first expressed his dissatisfaction with Ugandan elections after Museveni was announced winner having obtained 58% of the vote against Bobi Wine’s 35%.

He blamed Museveni for using the excuse of COvID-19 to restrict the campaign activities of the opposition.

“Internet shutdown on government orders from day before the election until now. Evidence of stuffed ballot boxes in Gulu, Kitgum, Tororo. Returning officers found with pre-ticked declaration forms in Kawempe. Ballot papers delivered very late to opposition strongholds in Kampala,” Williams said.