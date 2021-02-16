The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has threatened to withdraw from what he called the “mockery” of the justice system if Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo among others don’t recuse themselves from hearing the petition.

Kyagulanyi’s election petition, where he is challenging President Museveni’s victory, suffered yet another setback on Monday after the Supreme Court declined to receive 130 affidavits from his lawyers.

Speaking about the incident in a press conference held that NUP Secretariat in Kamwokya, Kyagulanyi said that the recent events have rendered the justice system a mockery he will not be a part of, if they continue.

“We want to put the Supreme Court on notice that if this persists, we are not going to be part of that mockery, the next step is to take the matter to the public court,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that the party has joined the voices that demand Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo among other justices like Mike Chibita and Ezekiel Muhanguzi to recuse themselves from the petition.

This website understands that Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo has close political contact with President Kaguta Museveni having been the president’s defence lawyer in 2006

Mike Chibita, another judge on the panel, was President Museveni’s private secretary on legal affairs for seven years and Ezekiel Muhanguzi is a relative to Gen Elly Tumwine who is the security minister.

Kyagulanyi has now revealed that on Wednesday, the NUP leadership will petition the United Nations Human Rights over the ongoing abduction of their supporters and leaders across the country.

Kyagulanyi said that he will personally present the petition to the UN at their offices in Kampala.

As the country celebrates the life of the late Archbishop Janani Luwum, Kyagulanyi said that unfortunately, present day religious leaders have turned into the opposite of the late Luwum.

“Religious leaders seem to have turned into business dealers. They fear Museveni more than God. I want religious leaders to reflect on the life that Janani Luwum lived,” Kyagulanyi said.