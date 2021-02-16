The British High Commission in Uganda has given a shs35 million grant to Bless a Child Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in 2010 to provide care and psychosocial support services to children aged 0-15 years suffering from cancer.

This was during the function to commemorate the International Childhood Cancer day where the British High Commission launched COVID-19 isolation rooms for children with cancer

“I am particularly impressed with all the strides that Bless a Child Foundation have put in place over the years. The selflessness exhibited by its founders and the team is unmatched- especially in their efforts towards improving the lives of the children encumbered by the plight of Cancer. You have embodied and exemplified the core meaning of Charity and serving others above self,” said Simon Tucker, the first secretary at British High Commission.

“We are delighted to be able to improve the facilities at the orphanage through our donation. But the most satisfying part of the visit was spending time with the children. Initiatives like this help to remind us about the things in life that truly matter.”

According to officials from the British High Commission, the COVID-19 isolation rooms will be set up in their Kikoni and Mbarara homes and are set to provide relief for at least 30 children at either site.

“The COVID-19 isolation rooms donated by the British High Commission will provide a place where families returning from the community are quarantined and monitored for symptoms before joining the rest of the families. The rooms are equipped with water dispensers, TVs and a full-time nurse trained to identify any suspicious symptoms warranting referral for further assessment. This measure will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the home and enable the home operate more efficiently in supporting childhood cancer care,” Brian Walusimbi, the founder and Executive Director at Bless a Child Foundation noted.

“Fortunately, today also happens to be the International Childhood Cancer Day and we are elated to partner with such formidable and compassionate entities like the British High Commission. It is holistic partnerships like these that we are able to not only keep our doors open but also be able to provide a better than average life for the children.”

He noted that every day, over 1000 children are diagnosed with cancer making it the leading cause of death among children, adding that majority of these children live in low to medium-income households.