Absa Bank Uganda has launched business banking capabilities on their Mobile Banking App, empowering business owners to perform multiple business-related transactions on their smartphones.

According to officials, without having to visit a branch, users can approve transactions, view statements and complete various other self-service tasks using their smartphones at any time of the day or night.

Speaking about the application, Albert Byaruhanga, Absa Bank Uganda’s acting Head of Business Banking noted that the innovation will come in handy to their clients.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused a massive disruption to the country’s business environment, and this has amplified the need for unique digital solutions that can aid recovery, drive growth and in turn improve livelihoods,”Byaruhanga said.

He noted that sector having felt the setbacks brought on by the Coronavirus has had to adapt to the new normal, which has been largely characterised by the evolution to online banking solutions that adhere to global health and safety guidelines while offering cost-effective business solutions to accelerate economic recovery following the crisis.

“As a bank, Absa’s focus remains on bringing forth relevant innovation through key digital and other insight-led initiatives. We understand that entrepreneurs need speed and flexibility to grow their business portfolios and the business banking capability on our app serves as another digital solution that offers convenience, safety and cost-effectiveness,” he noted.

The bank also recently unveiled a Chat Banking function solutions to accelerate economic recovery following the crisis.