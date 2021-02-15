By Sam Evidence Orikunda

President Yoweri Museveni defeated yet another attempt of imperialism. Ugandans might not know but the E.U had a candidate in the recent concluded general election, they did not only fund him heavily but they also used all the machinery at their disposal to force on us someone they had thought would work in their interests.

Ugandans are aware that towards elections all the Facebook and Twitter accounts of the people who supported government were muted and no convincing reason was given as to why they did so, actually up to now those people cannot access Facebook through those accounts.

The supporters of candidate Yoweri Museveni kept on telling Ugandans that Mr Kyagulanyi was backed by foreigners to destabilise our country but the enemies of progress defended him with an argument that even the NRA was supported by foreigners when they were coming to power, which is not true and which is a discussion for another day.

President Museveni having a vast experience in the African Politics however managed to defeat the EU something that has since then given them a hard time. I think they cannot believe how they failed to ignite uprisings in Uganda and install their puppet.

It’s very annoying, demeaning and disrespectful for the EU to hold a session in their Parliament to discuss the affairs of our country.

Uganda got independence in 1962 and up to now we have been managing our country and working hard to make it a home that every citizen will be proud of. It’s true the European Union has been helping Uganda with aid but that aid shouldn’t make them feel that they have authority over us. It’s actually demeaning to our country’s sovereignty.

Uganda has a Parliament where a lot of issues are legislated on, I have never seen our members of Parliament discussing the affairs of EU. Even when we know that a lot of wrong things have been happening in their Countries some of which affect our citizens directly or indirectly.

I think it would be incumbent upon us for our members of Parliament to also hold a session of debating about them and make one or two statements against them, but I think our MPs don’t, maybe because their interest is on Uganda’s affairs and African affairs.

President Yoweri Museveni, in one of his recent addresses to the nation said “No one can lecture us about democracy” He said so because the Government in power has been practicing democracy and has succeeded several times. We could be having challenges here and there but we value democracy and we have been working according to it’s principles.

Some African countries haven’t reached to the level of Uganda’s democracy. Some countries whose democracy is a hundred years of age have been facing challenges in their democratisation process and people around the world have been criticising them on how they run the affairs of their country.

Uganda’s democracy which is not even 60 years old, has helped Ugandans to understand that it’s their right to choose their leaders, after every five years the election is held and Ugandans choose who should be their leader, this happens for all the leadership positions in the country.

I think what the EU is doing should help Africans understand that the democracy which they sing every day is false, because if they had a candidate and the candidate failed to make it why are they not accepting the results and congratulating Uganda’s president elect?

Because he did win having gotten the majority vote from Ugandans. I think it is part of democracy to accept results from an election therefore conceding is part of democracy.

Any person who can’t concede after losing the election doesn’t know what democracy is because in any case we can’t have two winners in one election, one person must be declared winner.

In instances where you don’t support the winner, you concede for the good of the country and in respect to the principles of democracy which the EU and their candidate have failed to do.

The EU should also know that we held an election as a country and we successfully ended it. Our focus now as a country is to get to work so that we develop ourselves.

Keeping in politics and the conversations of what happened in the election is not necessary and will keep us backward.

Whatever, happened could have happened because of one reason or two and we take them as lessons so that we do better next time.

We also be believe that we are not perfect, mistakes could have happened but to error is human, every baby learns to walk by falling down and sometimes injuring self but that doesn’t stop the baby from trying.

After sometime of trying the baby will learn how to walk without any difficulties. Uganda is like that baby and there’s hope that we shall surely walk.

Only that, interestingly some foreigners do not want to see us walk. Perhaps they would want us to remain stagnant or destroy whatever we have to up to help us in that process of being able to walk as a self sustaining country.

Unfortunately, in that evil plan some Ugandans seem to be backing those enemies hence fighting themselves unknowingly.

The writer is a deputy RDC Kitagwenda district